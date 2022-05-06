WINDSOR: A 19-year-old Mount Uniacke man is facing a slew of charges after an incident at a high school in Windsor on May 5.

In a release, Cpl. Chris Marshall with N.S. RCMP said that West Hants District RCMP arrested the man after they responded to a report of a man, in a parking lot at a high school on Payzant Dr. in Windsor, threatening people with a knife. The call occurred around 11 a.m.

“As RCMP officers arrived on scene, they observed the man trying to drop something into a storm drain,” said Cpl. Marshall. “RCMP approached the man, who fled the area on foot.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

An RCMP officer chased after the man on foot and was able to safely take the man into custody. The man was transported to the West Hants RCMP Detachment where he was placed in cells.

He said as RCMP officers continued with their investigation, officers learned that a 17-year-old male youth had been threatened by the man with a knife.

“The man had also stolen a cellular phone from the male youth, which caused a physical altercation to ensue,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The cellular phone was damaged as a result but recovered by the male youth before the man fled.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A few hours later, the 19-year-old Mount Uniacke man, was released from custody on conditions.

Cpl. Marshall said the man will be facing charges of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Uttering Threats, Theft under $5,000 and Mischief under $5,000 (2 counts).

He is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 28 to face the charges.

File #: 2022-576018