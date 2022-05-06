East Hants’ Model Volunteer of the Year does it because she loves it

RAWDON: One word described Becky Grant’s reaction after she was announced as the Model Volunteer of the Year for the Municipality of East Hants.

“Shocking,” said the blushed-face Grant moments after being presented the award by Warden Eleanor Roulston at the Rawdon Fire Hall on April 29. The model volunteer is chosen from all of those nominated.

Grant was one of the many volunteers who were presented their Shining Star awards during the ceremony, which was kicked off by Town Crier Anita Benedict and had meals prepared by the volunteer auxiliary from the Rawdon department.

Members of East Hants council then delivered the meals—roast beef and dessert of apple crisp—to each table at the ceremony.

Grant was nominated for a volunteer award for her more than 30 years of contribution to the community, including the East Hants Community Learning Association to the Elmsdale Legion Branch #48, coaching minor softball in Lantz for leading Girl Guides and Brownies.

In her volunteer bio that was read, it said that Becky is always quick to offer her time and skills to her community. She is also a long-standing committee member with Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Model Volunteer of the Year Becky Grant and Warden Eleanor Roulston share a moment as Grant is presented with the award. (Healey photo)

She said she was overwhelmed when her name was announced.

“I’m very grateful,” she said as she appeared to wipe away some happy tears with a young boy nearby.

Why does she volunteer? Simple, Grant said.

“I love it,” said Grant. “I have been a volunteer for many, many years, long before my daughter was going to Girl Guides I was involved.

“I went from community to community in my Guiding days. I did Pathfinders in Hardwood Lands, born and raised in Lantz, came back, and did softball, soccer. The whole bit.”

Grant had a message to others out there thinking about giving of their time and volunteering in their community across East Hants and Nova Scotia.

“Because it gives you great joy. Great friendships,” she said. “It’s great.”

Other Shining Star volunteer award recipients recognized were as followed:

Fred Anthony

Fred Anthony has been a member of the East Hants Historical Society for over 16 years.

After retiring as the Technical Head at the Rebecca Cohn Theatre in Halifax, Fred threw himself and his talents into working for the Historical Society. Fred has also provided his skills to the CHArt Society and their drama presentations in Maitland.

Tyler Dauphinee

For the past 15 years, Tyler Dauphinee has been very involved in the community as the Fire Chief of the Nine Mile River & District Volunteer Fire Department, served as President of the Central Nova Scotia Fire Service Association and most recently, added President of the Nine Mile River Trails Association to his list of volunteering service.

Over the past two years, Tyler has led the three organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic, showing strong leadership that has inspired all the other volunteers involved.

Charlie Dingle

For over 20 years, Charlie Dingle has made his presence in Milford known not only for his volunteering, but also for his large sense of humour.

Charlie has he been a member of the Milford Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years, and he is also extensively involved with 4-H as a 4-H Leader and as a volunteer for achievement days.

Each December he takes on the task of playing the jolly bearded man in the red suit at the annual Milford and District Lions Club Children’s Christmas gathering.

Chuck Livingstone

Chuck has been an integral part of the sport community in East Hants for 15 years. Currently serving as President for the East Hants Minor Hockey Association, Chuck brings structure to the organization with his knowledge of bylaws and policies. He is a confident leader who encourages collaboration. Chuck is an ambassador for the Annual IWK Telethon.

Margaret Logan-Graham

For eight years Margaret has been heavily involved with the Caring and Sharing Food Bank. Starting out as a weekly clerk she has grown to be the Thursday Food Bank Leader and now coordinates volunteers and organizes community food and toy drives.

Margaret helps to build partnerships with RCMP and local Fire Departments and works to grow relationships and programming with other community agencies such as the East Hants Community Rider and the East Hants Family Resource Centre.

Laura Mather

Laura has been serving as a volunteer Firefighter at the Elmsdale Fire Service for 12 years, but her contributions to the East Hants Fire Service extend far outside Elmsdale’s fire boundary.

Within the East Hants Fire Service, she serves as the Medical First Responder (or MFR) Coordinator for the MFR Program, ensuring all East Hants Fire Fighters are properly trained. Within the community, she canvasses businesses to purchase Automated External Defibrillators or AEDs and provides training to the businesses’ employees on the use of the AEDs.

Margaret Mauger

For over 15 years Margaret has been an advocate for all gender survivors of trauma, violence, and abuse.

Recognizing the need for no-fee trauma and mental health services, she co-founded the non-profit organization, the After Trauma Empowerment Network (ATEN) in Shubenacadie.

Raymond Miller

Raymond has been serving in the Milford community through the Milford and District Lions Club for the past 10 years. During this time, he has contributed to many Lions fundraising events such as the Easter Big Breakfast and Fall Roast Beef Dinners. He has assisted with building the Lions woodpile and selling fundraising tickets.

Andrew Raisbeck

Since the age of 9, Andrew has been volunteering with the East Hants Skating Club as an on-ice assistant. Since then, he has grown in his technical and leadership skills to become an invaluable member of the coaching team.

Through his own skating career, he has become a competitive pairs figure skater and plans to take the Skate Canada Coaching courses for both Can Skate and PowerSkate as he heads off to university in the fall.

Colleen Smith

For the past five years, Colleen has become a very invested member in the Milford Recreation Association and is now serving as Vice President.

Colleen has a strong vision for the future of the MRA and we can look forward to the continued development of this valuable community facility.

Candace Stephens

Candace has been involved with Tri County District Girl Guides for the past eight years. She is known for having the best laugh and is a popular Guider with the girls. Without Candace, the 2019 European Trip for the Tri County Pathfinders and Rangers would not have happened.

She worked tirelessly to ensure enough funds were raised to make the trip possible.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Candace helped transform how Guiding is delivered and successfully kept it fun for the participants.

Gaylene White

Gaylene has been serving in the Kennetcook community for many years.

She is an active member of the Noel Road Community Club and often assists the Kennetcook District Fire Department with their special events.

Heather White

Heather White is a dedicated community volunteer, who always helps out whenever and wherever she can.

Not only is she involved with the Noel Road Community Club, but she also helps with fundraisers at the Kennetcook District Fire Department.

Town Crier Anita Benedict

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.

