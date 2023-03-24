RAWDON: A 21-year-old Mount Uniacke man is set to appear in court at a later on several ticket violations following a traffic stop March 18 in Rawdon.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jared Ryan police stopped the vehicle the man was driving for speeding on Hwy 14 near Rawdon.

“As a result of the traffic stop, it was discovered that the vehicle was not registered, uninsured and had the wrong license plate on the vehicle,” said Cpl. Ryan.

He added that additionally, the driver’s license was suspended.

The man was issued several violation tickets and provided a court date for driving while suspended.

Cpl. Ryan said the man’s vehicle was towed from the traffic stop location.