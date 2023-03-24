From the Cruiser – March 13-18

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week, March 13 to March 18, East Hants District RCMP responded to 75 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan.

VEHICLE FIRE

On March 13, 2023, East Hants RCMP Members responded to a vehicle on fire in Hardwood Lands.

At the time of the incident, no one was inside or around the vehicle.

The owner has been identified as a male from Enfield.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

SEX ASSAULT UNDER INVESTIGATION

On March 16, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault which led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

The man resides in Hardwood Lands.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and awaiting court.

East Hants RCMP responded to 10 motor vehicle collisions over the week.

They would like to remind the community that also Spring is upon us, there is still colder weather, snow and ice, and to use caution when driving in sub-optimal conditions.

East Hants Most Wanted: Bedford area man sought on uttering threats warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Craig Francis, last known address of 374 Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Craig Francis is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – Uttering threats against person.

The charge stems from an incident which took place in Five Mile River in May of 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Craig Francis.

Anyone who sees Francis is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

