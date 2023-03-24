NDP “disappointed” in lack of primary care, affordable housing investment in Budget 2023

From a press release:

HALIFAX: In the middle of twin primary care and affordable housing crises, Tim Houston’s second budget lacks real investment in either.

“Nova Scotians are deeply aware of the serious issues around affordable housing and access to primary health care,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“The Houston government had an opportunity in this budget to help Nova Scotians. What we see today is not good enough.

“A virtual appointment or mobile health clinic cannot take the place of a family health clinic where a team of health providers are available and responsible for your ongoing care.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

One highlight today, after advocacy by seniors, their advocates, and the NDP, the high-dose flu vaccine will be covered for anyone 65 or older next year.

“There were many opportunities to help Nova Scotians have a better life in our province,” said NDP Finance spokesperson Lisa Lachance.

“We don’t see anything for folks who need help affording their medications or help for those experiencing homelessness or improvements to income assistance rates.”

“So, it’s a budget that fails to meet the mark. We have a housing crisis and yet this budget has no investment to build new public or non-profit housing.”