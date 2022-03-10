Mount Uniacke woman charged with impaired driving after mvc

SOUTH UNIACKE: A 32-year-old Mount Uniacke Woman found out drive why driving impaired is never a good idea.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on March 4, members from the detachment were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision in South Uniacke.

“The callers reported a vehicle was on it’s side in the ditch but there were no injuries,” he said.

Officers attended immediately and spoke with the driver, a 32-year-old female from Mount Uniacke.

“As the officers were conducting the investigation, it became apparent the driver was showing signs of impairment by alcohol.,” he said. “Police ordered the driver to conduct a roadside screening test to which the driver failed.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was arrested and transported to Lower Sackville Detachment where the driver provided samples of her breath in excess of the legal limit.

He said the driver was later released and will face the courts for impaired driving charges.