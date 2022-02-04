Mounties announce signing of Bures

FALL RIVER: A Fall River football player is ready to lace up the boots just across the border.

Recently, the Mount Allison Mounties football program announced Haydn Bures had committed to the team beginning in September 2022.

Bures is the tallest recruit among those the Mounties have coming to the team for the upcoming Atlantic University Sport (AUS) season. He stands at six-foot-eight, 200 pounds, exactly what is needed when you’re a defensive end.

The soon-to-be Lockview High graduate was a standout at his position on the field with Team Nova Scotia last summer.

He also had a super season with the LHS Dragons football club.

“Haydn’s combination of size, athleticism, and more is what we look forward to seeing in Sackville, N.B. for years to come,” said the Mounties in announcing Bures’ signing on Instagram.