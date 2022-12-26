MPs News and Views with Darrell Samson

This column brought to you by:

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

On behalf of myself and my team, I would like to extend good wishes to everyone in the riding for 2023. We have changed and adapted and continue to move forward in the face of challenges. I believe that 2023 will be an exciting year of revitalization and economic recovery.

Happy New Year! Bonne Année!

All the best,

Darrell Samson, MP

CLIMATE ACTION INCENTIVE PAYMENTS

In July of 2023, Nova Scotians will be receiving their first Climate Action Incentive payments:

Payments will be distributed directly to Nova Scotians every 3 months

Families of four will receive $248 for each payment

8/10 families will receive more money than they contribute

Those living in rural communities will get a 10% top-up

For more details and calculations:

https://www.canada.ca/…/climate-action-incentive…

NEW HOME HEATING GRANT

We’ve just announced the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Grant which will give low-to-medium-income homes the opportunity to switch from oil to heat pumps.

The program will provide funding of up to $5,000 to eligible homeowners before the installations take place, as many folks aren’t able to finance the upfront costs.

The program is scheduled to open up in early 2023, and more information, including eligibility, can be found here:

Canada Greener Homes Initiative

FAMILY DAY SKATE

Date: Monday February 20th, 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Bring your helmet!

Come join us for a

FREE Skate and FREE Chili!!

CANADA SUMMER JOBS ALERT

The 2023 Canada Summer Jobs application process is now open. Local organizations and business are encouraged to apply before the deadline of January 12th .

Funding not only helps our community employers to cover wages, but also gives our younger generations some crucial experience in building their futures!

More information can be found here:

https://www.canada.ca/…/canada-summer-jobs/apply.html

