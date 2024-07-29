Murray Siding man nabbed for allegedly driving impaired

NORTH NOEL ROAD: A 51-year-old Murray Siding man is facing charges of alleged impaired driving following a report from a resident in North Noel Road.

Police spokesman Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said a resident called the detachment July 24 to report a man had parked in their driveway and stumbled out of their vehicle.

Const. Burns said the complainant told them the person was unknown to them and felt like they were intoxicated.

“Officers made an immediate patrol and spoke with the man who displayed gross signs of impairment by alcohol,” he said.

Const. Burns said the man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment. He refused to provide samples of his breath.

If convicted, the act of refusing to provide samples of breath following a lawful demand carries the same penalty as if convicted for impaired driving.

Steven Miller, 51, of Murray Siding has been charged with refusing to provide breath samples and impaired driving.

He will appear in court at a later date.