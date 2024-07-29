HALIFAX: NSNDP Finance and Treasury Board spokesperson Lisa Lachance made the following statement in response to the government’s public accounts released for the 2023-24 fiscal year ending March 31, 2024:

“We continue to be deeply concerned that there is so much spending outside of the legislative process,” said Lachance.

“The Houston government announced additional appropriations of $1.3 billion today, but at the same time, we’re not seeing the results that Nova Scotians need.”

“The Need a Family Practice Registry is at an all-time high. Nova Scotians are increasingly facing housing and food insecurity.

“Unbudgeted spending has increased exponentially under this government, but Nova Scotians are no better off.

“We have the legislature and the Finance Act for a reason.

“Nova Scotians deserve to know where our public dollars are going, and we need more transparency and accountability in our system.”

“The Houston government also won’t commit to increasing our public housing supply despite an unexpected surplus of $143.6 million.

“This is the third year in a row where the province ended the fiscal year with a surplus, yet chose to squirrel it away rather than using it to help Nova Scotians in the immediate term.

“The Houston government should be using their windfall to improve our struggling primary care system, invest in housing people can afford, and strengthen social supports to ensure all Nova Scotians are able to afford the basics and raise their families here.”

