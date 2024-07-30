Aviation Museum planning sixth annual Wings & Wheels event

ENFIELD/GOFFS: Make plans to come on out to the Atlantic Canada Aviation Museum near the Halifax Stanfield Airport (HSIA) next weekend.
The Museum, located near Scotia Speedworld, is holding its sixth annual Wings & Wheels event on Saturday Aug. 10.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day will be filled with plenty of fun activities for everyone to partake in.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The day will include:
The Discovery Centre Booth
FREE BBQ
Antique Cars
Games
25 Aircraft
Boeing 737 Simulator
Reenactors
It will be a fun and inspiring day for the whole family, say officials with the Museum.
The Atlantic Canada Aviaition Museum is located at 20 SKy Blvd. off Exit 6 right before the hotel and Scotia Speedworld