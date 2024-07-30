Renovations complete at Atlantic School of Theology

HALIFAX: Provincially funded renovations to the student residence at the Atlantic School of Theology are complete, the Minister of Advanced Education said.

The renovations will increase the number of beds so more post-secondary students have a safe, comfortable place to live starting this fall.

Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong toured the upgraded residence facility at the Halifax university on July 26.

It has 37 additional beds and can now accommodate 103 students.

The renovations also included repairs to the brickwork, new plumbing, Wi-Fi system updates and upgrades to the shared kitchen and bathroom facilities.

“I am pleased to see our post-secondary partners expanding and improving their student housing offerings,” said Minister Wong.

“The upgraded facility at the Atlantic School of Theology will welcome students this fall, freeing up housing stock in the surrounding communities. This is excellent news for students, and residents, in the Halifax region.”

The funding for the Atlantic School of Theology student housing project was announced in December 2022.

Quotes:

“We are pleased to have partnered with the province of Nova Scotia to provide upgraded student accommodations for our own students and for post-secondary students from universities throughout Halifax.

More than half of our residents are international students who have chosen to study here in Nova Scotia, and we’re excited to welcome students from around the globe to their home away from home this fall.”

— Heather McCance, President, Atlantic School of Theology

Quick Facts:

the Atlantic School of Theology is an ecumenical school of theology and Christian ministry that provides undergraduate and graduate level education and research

the residence houses students from Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Saint Mary’s University, Nova Scotia Community College and the University of King’s College

the university received $3 million to preserve and expand student accommodations