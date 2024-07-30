Discharge into Lake Thomas being investigated, NSECC says

FALL RIVER: A spokeswoman with N.S. Environment and Climate Change (NSECC) said its aware of a possible discharge into Lake Thomas from a pipe behind a Fall River business.

Kristin Matthews, communications with NSECC, said that the department received a complaint on July 29 about discharge going into Lake Thomas from Inn on the Lake. A post was made on local Facebook group Plan Fall River with a photo showing the discharge. Some thought it may have just been dye and not discharge.

“Our Inspection, Compliance, and Enforcement officers immediately responded and conducted a site visit that afternoon,” said Matthews on July 30.

“While they were at the site, there was no active discharge going into the lake.”

She said the investigation is currently ongoing.

Matthews said that also on July 29 that Inn on the Lake was issued a Summary Offense Ticket for a previous discharge incident.

In that one, they failed to notify ECC of discharge going into Lake Thomas.

“Businesses that have environmental approvals from Environment and Climate Change are required to ensure their operations do not impact our environment,” she said.

“The owners have expressed that they plan to take corrective action to prevent this from happening again. We will hold them accountable.”

She said they understand these incidents create worry for local residents.

“We understand that residents on Lake Thomas have questions and concerns about discharge going into the lake,” said Matthews.

“We encourage all residents to remain vigilant.”

Matthews said if you suspect any activity that violates the Nova Scotia Environment Act and its regulations, report your concerns immediately to your local Environment and Climate Change office or call 1-800-565-1633 after hours.

To learn more visit: https://novascotia.ca/nse/pubs/docs/making-an-environmental-complaint-en.pdf