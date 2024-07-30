Enfield man faces charges of impaired driving while operating vessel

GRAND LAKE: A 39-year-old Enfield man has been charged with allegedly impaired driving while operating a vessel on Grand Lake.

The man is one of many who either were arrested; given alcohol-related tickets; and warnings during a joint patrol on July 19-21.

Patrols were carried out by Community Action Response Team (CART) of the RCMP’s Halifax Regional Detachment, the RCMP’s Southeast Traffic Services, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), and the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) on Grand Lake.

During the patrols, 80% of breath samples taken screened positive for alcohol. Breath demands also resulted in one seven-day suspension and one arrest.

On July 20, at approximately 6 p.m., RCMP officers, along with law enforcement partners, observed a vessel with four occupants, taking on water and heading towards shore.

“Officers approached the vessel to render assistance,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax. “The driver of the vessel, a 39-year-old Enfield man, exhibited signs of impairment.

“He was demanded to provide breath samples into an approved screening device, which resulted in a fail.”

The man was arrested and transported to Lower Sackville Detachment where he provided subsequent breath samples which registered at 150 mg% and 140 mg%.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was later released and will appear in court at a later date to face charges of Operation while Impaired and Operation of a Conveyance 80mg% or over.

He said since the charges haven’t been sworn in court, police can’t release his name.

Cpl. Tremblay said the numbers overall from the three day patrols are concerning in nature.

“We encourage the public to report suspected impaired operation of vessels, ATVs and any motor vehicle to 911,” he said. “It could save a life.”

The proactive patrols also generated interactions with over 40 vessels, resulting in:

40 warnings for not having a pleasure craft registered

20 warnings for failing to possess a pleasure craft licence

Four summary offence tickets under the Liquor Control Act

40 warnings under the Liquor Control Act

Three warnings under the Wildlife Act

Twelve warnings under the Provincial Parks Act

Cpl. Tremblay said water safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Officers will be out on the water patrolling coastlines throughout the summer,” he said.

“Don’t be surprised if we pull up to your recreational vessel to chat and to ensure responsible boating practices are being followed.”

File # 24-98161, 2024-102337