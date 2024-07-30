WINDSOR JUNCTION: It was a successful weekend of baseball for a group of baseball players with the LWF baseball Association.

The LWF Under-13 Buccaneers competed in the Redbird Classic tournament last weekend in Cole Harbour.

They went undefeated and finished first in the round robin.

The Bucs won their semifinal to make the championship game against Eastern Passage.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the final, the LWF squad downed Eastern Passage 15-5.

That allowed the team to capture the tournament title.

The MVP for the game was Hunter Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Hannah Bowlby was named tournament MVP.