Cheer on Wyatt in second Paris 2024 Olympics boxing match

NORTH NOEL ROAD: Wyatt Sanford will hit the boxing ring for his second match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday morning.

The community will once again be holding a watch party.

The first watch party on Monday saw almost 250 people stop by Findley Park Ampitheatre at the ballfields in North Noel Road to cheer on the Kennetcook Kid.

Sanford delivered as he won to advance to the round of eight.

With a win on Thursday he would go to the semifinals and a chance to fight for a medal for Canada at Paris 2024.

He is scheduled to fight at approximately 7:50 a.m. on AUG 1, and people are asked to start arriving around 7 a.m.

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/XAQczoJCLEoPJRDG/

Other dates as posted on an event page on Facebook include the following:

Sunday, August 4 approx. 600am-800am (Semi Finals)

Wednesday, August 7 approx 330-530pm (Finals)

Bring your lawn chair, wear your red and white or Sanford swag, and join in cheering on Wyatt. Lets go Team Canada.