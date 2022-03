N.S. announces enhanced funding for Research and Innovation

HALIFAX: The provincial government is adding $25 million to the Research Opportunities Fund to invest in more research and innovation happening across Nova Scotia.



The fund is managed by Research Nova Scotia. The additional funding will be used to support research opportunities in Nova Scotia linked to government priorities like economic growth, population growth, health innovation and mental health.



“An investment in research is an investment in job creation, healthcare solutions and business innovation and puts Nova Scotia on the map as an ideas and solutions hub,” said Becky Druhan, acting Minister of Advanced Education.

“This investment will support our researchers in creating new technologies, medicines and strategies that will help solve Nova Scotia’s biggest challenges.”

Brian Wong is the Advanced Education Minister but he is away this week so Druhan filled in for him and made this announcement.

Examples of projects supported by the Research Opportunities Fund include:— tracking COVID-19 in wastewater— 20 other COVID-related projects, such as the supply chain for personal protective equipment, mental health, socio-economic impacts, vaccine development, treatments and other topics— climate change adaptation and resilience— the use and storage of solar energy and improving the manufacturing of solar energy technology— the sustainable bioeconomy, such as developing state-of-the-art advanced ceramics for healthcare, clean technology and marine use.Quotes:“This announcement illustrates the government’s recognition of the critical role research plays in finding solutions to overcome our province’s biggest challenges. The additional investment in the Research Opportunities Fund will help ensure continued support for research projects that help mitigate the effects of climate change on our region, promote sustainability and resilience in our traditional industries, and support the health and well-being of Nova Scotians.”– Stefan Leslie, CEO, Research Nova Scotia

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Research Nova Scotia convened our research team and key government stakeholders to help shape the direction, scope, and scale of our provincial COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program.

Our research has enabled proactive and preventative COVID-19 health and economic response measures Throughout the project, RNS has been an important catalyst that has opened ideas and shaped projects for the broadest possible benefit to Nova Scotians.”

– Graham Gagnon, Director, Centre for Water Resources Studies, Dalhousie University

Quick Facts:— this investment brings the total provincial contribution to the fund to $54 million since its inception in 2019— Research Nova Scotia was established in 2018 through provincial legislation (Research Nova Scotia Corporation Act) as an independent entity governed by a 12-member board of directors— the board includes representatives from Nova Scotia post-secondary institutions, government (provincial and federal), and the private sector— Research Nova Scotia co-ordinates provincial research investments, attracts research funds from partners and federal funders, and supports Nova Scotia researchers who are developing new technologies and solving real-world problems— Research Nova Scotia’s mission-oriented strategy focuses on four key areas: sustainable bioeconomy, climate change adaptation and resilience, healthy people and healthcare systems, and improved quality of life for Nova ScotiansAdditional Resources:Research Nova Scotia website: https://researchns.ca/