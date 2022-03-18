N.S. announces enhanced funding for Research and Innovation

HALIFAX: The provincial government is adding $25 million to the Research Opportunities Fund to invest in more research and innovation happening across Nova Scotia.



The fund is managed by Research Nova Scotia. The additional funding will be used to support research opportunities in Nova Scotia linked to government priorities like economic growth, population growth, health innovation and mental health.



“An investment in research is an investment in job creation, healthcare solutions and business innovation and puts Nova Scotia on the map as an ideas and solutions hub,” said Becky Druhan, acting Minister of Advanced Education.

“This investment will support our researchers in creating new technologies, medicines and strategies that will help solve Nova Scotia’s biggest challenges.”

Brian Wong is the Advanced Education Minister but he is away this week so Druhan filled in for him and made this announcement.

Examples of projects supported by the Research Opportunities Fund include:— tracking COVID-19 in wastewater— 20 other COVID-related projects, such as the supply chain for personal protective equipment, mental health, socio-economic impacts, vaccine development, treatments and other topics— climate change adaptation and resilience— the use and storage of solar energy and improving the manufacturing of solar energy technology— the sustainable bioeconomy, such as developing state-of-the-art advanced ceramics for healthcare, clean technology and marine use.Quotes:“This announcement illustrates the government’s recognition of the critical role research plays in finding solutions to overcome our province’s biggest challenges. The additional investment in the Research Opportunities Fund will help ensure continued support for research projects that help mitigate the effects of climate change on our region, promote sustainability and resilience in our traditional industries, and support the health and well-being of Nova Scotians.”– Stefan Leslie, CEO, Research Nova Scotia

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Research Nova Scotia convened our research team and key government stakeholders to help shape the direction, scope, and scale of our provincial COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program.

Our research has enabled proactive and preventative COVID-19 health and economic response measures Throughout the project, RNS has been an important catalyst that has opened ideas and shaped projects for the broadest possible benefit to Nova Scotians.”

– Graham Gagnon, Director, Centre for Water Resources Studies, Dalhousie University