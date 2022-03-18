Bicentennial Theatre gets funding support from Deagle Gammon

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: The Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre received some funding from the local councillor earlier this week.

Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley HRM District 1 councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon stopped by and met with the volunteer board, who she describes as a “passionate and hard working group of volunteers.”

Deagle Gammon said MVBT is “a small town theatre with world class events”.

Erin Taylor, Board Chair, is seen accepting District 1 Capital Funds of $4,930 to assist in the replacement of aging audio equipment necessary to bring great sound to the theatre.

Watch for news of the musical The Adams Family in May.