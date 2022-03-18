Province investing in energy efficiency, low-carbon economy

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is investing $9 million in six projects that support energy efficiency and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

These investments from the Green Fund support goals enshrined in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent from 2005 levels, generate 80 per cent of electricity from renewable sources, and reach 30 per cent electric vehicle sales, all by 2030.



“Nova Scotians want us to take action to address the climate emergency and adapt to climate change,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“By helping Nova Scotians, businesses and industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we are collectively doing our part to secure a more sustainable and cleaner future.”

The investments include $5.5 million for four programs by Efficiency One, the non-profit administrator of Efficiency Nova Scotia:

— $1.5 million for three years for the Off-oil Retrofit Incentive Pilot, which requires all oil heating equipment and the oil tank to be removed and replaced with an electric-based heating system

— $1.5 million for three years to expand the Industrial On-site Energy Manager Program, which provides energy management support, to include larger electricity consumers

— $1.5 million for two years for the SolarHomes for Not-for-profits Program to expand rebate eligibility to include churches, food banks and other registered non-profit organizations

— $1 million for two years for the Apartment and Condo Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program to provide incentives for installing smart charging stations in new and existing condominiums and apartments.

There is also $3.5 million for two programs administered by the Clean Foundation:— $2 million for three years to extend the Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) and Mi’kmaq Energy Training Pilot, which was launched in 2021 and trains people from under-represented groups to become energy advisors and clean energy tradespeople— $1.5 million for three years for the Next Ride Electric Vehicle Engagement Campaign Program that allows people across the province to learn about and test drive an electric vehicle.Quotes:“Nova Scotia is committed to having 80 per cent of our electricity needs filled by renewable energy by 2030. We’re pleased to see programs that help with things like upgrading buildings to become more energy efficient, reducing energy bills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These changes together will help us get to where we need to be.”– Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables“Clean Foundation is pleased to be a recipient of these Green Fund investments. They will support Nova Scotia’s transition to a low-carbon economy through education on electrified transportation and by creating a career path in the energy efficiency industry for participants from racialized and Indigenous communities.”– Scott Skinner, President and CEO, Clean Foundation