From a release

HALIFAX: The province’s film and video industry will benefit from the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades (MOST) program helping attract and retain more young, skilled workers to meet demand.

For eligible film and video operators under the age of 30, the program will return their Nova Scotia provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of eligible income earned.

Premier Tim Houston announced the expanded program October 5, by video from the set of the television series Sullivan’s Crossing in Halifax.

“Government is focused on supporting a strong film and video industry by investing in young skilled workers so they can build their lives here and contribute to our growing economy,” said Premier Houston.

“We recognize there are labour gaps for this growing industry, so we are taking concrete action to address the problem now to help the film industry grow sustainably and become a year-round economic generator.”

The MOST program will be in effect for the 2022 income tax year. Eligible workers can apply and qualify for their refund after they file their 2022 income tax return as Nova Scotian residents and receive a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency. More information about the refund process will be available in the coming months.



As needs in other sectors are identified, MOST will expand to include additional occupations.



A full list of the eligible skilled trades and occupations is available here: https://novascotia.ca/budget/docs/Tax-measures-More-Opportunity-for-Skilled-Trades.pdf



Quotes:

“Nova Scotia’s film industry is one of our top growing assets. As the industry continues to flourish, we are seeing first-hand the countless economic, social and cultural benefits of investing in film production. Our government has always committed to growing the film industry, and the MOST program will enable more young workers to get involved in this thriving industry.”

– Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

“The single largest obstacle to growing Nova Scotia’s film industry is workforce development. Including screen industry trades in the Province’s innovative MOST program will fundamentally shift the sector’s ability to retain N.S. screen industry graduates and attract young, highly skilled industry tradespersons to live and work in Nova Scotia. Smart government policy such as this will result in job creation, growth in production volume and, consequently, greater economic impact in our rural and urban communities.”

– Laura Mackenzie, Executive Director, Screen Nova Scotia



“I have been working in the film industry for two years, mostly as a set dresser. What I appreciate most about the job is the connection you have with your labour – you are afforded autonomy and given the opportunity to express your own ideas. There’s a great sense of pride in deciding what you feel best reflects a character’s personality, and then seeing that decision come alive on screen. There are so many young people in Nova Scotia who would thrive in this industry, and in turn make this industry thrive. I think MOST is an important incentive to both retain and attract young film workers in Nova Scotia.”

– William Greig, set dresser, Sullivan’s Crossing