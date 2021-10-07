N.S. announces gov’t employees required to get COVID-19 vaccine

EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: All 11,000 direct employees of the provincial government will be required to be fully vaccinated by November 30.



“As one of the larger employers in the province, I believe government must lead by example to protect our employees and the public we serve from the risk of COVID-19 and its variants and to support the provincial effort to increase vaccination rates,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of the Public Service Commission.



This announcement follows the expansion of the provincial vaccine mandate on October 4 to include some employees in the departments of Community Services, Seniors and Long-Term Care, Justice and Education and Early Childhood Development.

Provincial government employees who are not fully vaccinated by November 30 will face employment consequences including unpaid administrative leave unless they have received an employer-approved exemption.Full vaccination will also be a condition for new staff being hired.Details of the policy and implementation plan are currently being finalized.Additional Resources:Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 web page: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus