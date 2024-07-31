KENTVILLE: Nova Scotia is funding more seats for Nova Scotians who want to study to become a veterinarian, the Minister for Advanced Education said on July 31.

The province’s investment in the program reflects the growing demand for veterinarians, who play an important role in preventing, diagnosing and treating diseases in animals, including livestock.

Starting this fall, there will be 24 first-year seats for Nova Scotia residents reserved annually at the Atlantic Veterinary College at the University of Prince Edward Island, up from 16.

The college is the only post-secondary institution that offers the doctor of veterinary medicine program in Atlantic Canada.

“Nova Scotia needs more veterinarians to care for our animals,” said Brian Wong, who is also the MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank. “We’ve had a positive partnership with the Atlantic Veterinary College for many years.

“We’re looking to continue investing in the college to offer a high-quality education in veterinary medicine, while increasing the number of available seats to train the veterinarians Nova Scotia needs.”

The new five-year agreement between the Department of Advanced Education and the college also includes retention initiatives.

Nova Scotians admitted to the program will complete at least six weeks of their clinical rotation in Nova Scotia in their final year of study and provide three years of service in the province after graduation and licensure.

Quotes:

“There’s a widespread shortage of veterinarians – not just here in Nova Scotia, but throughout the country.

This can be especially challenging for farmers and livestock owners who rely on that care.

“Getting more veterinarians trained and working here at home is welcome news because, to put it simply, the solution to a veterinarian shortage is more veterinarians.”

— Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture

“The NSVMA is very excited about this new interprovincial funding agreement. We are pleased to see the government providing a solid commitment to address and assist with the workforce shortage issues the veterinary profession is facing.

“We are hopeful the increase in the number of seats will help provide veterinary care in currently underserved areas of the province and in areas of the profession where veterinary services are most needed.

“This agreement will help to improve and protect the well-being of animals, their owners, assist in environmental protection and aid to ensure food safety.”

— Dr. Laura Wilson, Vice-President of the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association, and co-owner of Cornwallis Veterinarians in Kentville

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia has had a funding agreement with the college since 1983

the previous 10-year agreement expired on March 31

the province’s total investment over five years is about $50.8 million, including the cost of the seats and some funding for capital improvements