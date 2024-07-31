Public works monitoring cracking on Hyde’s Bridge pavement

LANTZ: The condition of Hyde’s Bridge is being monitored closely, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said.

The comments come after The Laker News asked about concerns voiced by residents regarding seeing the pavement cracking.

Photos of the bridge, which was just installed and opened last fall, have been posted on X formerly known as Twitter.

They show a crack starting and some uneven parts as one would travel over it.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Toby Koffman, a spokesperson with Public Works, said the department is keeping an eye on it.

He told The Laker News the existing asphalt was paved temporarily last fall so the bridge could open.

“ At the time, a waterproofing epoxy was not available due to supply chain issues,” he said.

“A debonding agent was used ahead of the initial paving to make it easier to remove when the waterproofing epoxy coating is applied.”

Signs of the pavement getting bad on the bridge. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Koffman said the province did expect the issue to come about.

“As a result, some cracking was anticipated,” he said.

“We plan to repave it in late August once the waterproofing arrives.”

He said residents will be advised when this happens.

“A traffic notice will be sent out before work begins,” Koffman said.