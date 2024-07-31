East Hants man charged following major insurance fraud investigation

TENNECAPE: A 36-year-old man from this Hants North area community has been charged following an investigation by Nova Scotia RCMP’S Commercial Crime Section.

Police said the investigation was looking into a major insurance fraud incident.

On May 9, 2023, East Hants RCMP received information indicating that trustees of a local ironworkers’ union had been defrauded through the submission of false health benefit claims.

The investigation was taken over by the Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section, and assisted by the East Hants RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU).

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a member of the union had submitted over 300 false insurance claims over a seven-month period in 2022.

On July 19, 2024, Thomas Leroy Harvie, 36, of Tennecape, was formally charged with two counts of Fraud Over $5,000.

He will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on September 5, 2024.

File # 2023-682703