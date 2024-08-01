HALIFAX/FLETCHERS LAKE/EAST HANTS: It was training night July 28 for team Great Descenders as they gear up to take part in Drop Zone Halifax in support of Easter Seals Nova Scotia on Aug. 13.

The training session took place July 28 at East Peak Climbing in Halifax.

Julie Gilby of Enfield; Carrie MacDougall of Lantz; Amy Demone of Fletchers Lake; and team captain Pat Healey are the Great Descenders.

You can donate to the team at: https://dropzone.thelakernews.com

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Great Descenders learned the ropes of the safety gear and got in a little practice in going down the wall.

It was all to get the team ready for the big event at 1801 Hollis Street in Halifax in two weeks time.

You can donate at: https://dropzone.thelakernews.com

Video sponsored by Sara Keyes Royal LePage Atlantic

Video shot/edited by: Matt Dagley Dagley Media

ADVERTISEMENT:

Amy Demone goes down. (Dagley Media photo)

Jess Kempton with Easter Seals N.S. shows her excitement for Drop Zone Halifax. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Programs with Easter Seals NS where money from Drop Zone goes to support. (Dagley Media photo)

Carrie MacDougall practices with the rope at East Peak. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Pat gets his turn to go down. (Dagley Media photo)