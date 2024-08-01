HALIFAX/FLETCHERS LAKE/EAST HANTS: It was training night July 28 for team Great Descenders as they gear up to take part in Drop Zone Halifax in support of Easter Seals Nova Scotia on Aug. 13.
The training session took place July 28 at East Peak Climbing in Halifax.
Julie Gilby of Enfield; Carrie MacDougall of Lantz; Amy Demone of Fletchers Lake; and team captain Pat Healey are the Great Descenders.
You can donate to the team at: https://dropzone.thelakernews.com
The Great Descenders learned the ropes of the safety gear and got in a little practice in going down the wall.
It was all to get the team ready for the big event at 1801 Hollis Street in Halifax in two weeks time.
Video sponsored by Sara Keyes Royal LePage Atlantic
Video shot/edited by: Matt Dagley Dagley Media
