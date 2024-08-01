GREENFIELD: Nova Scotians in areas with no cellular service will soon have better connectivity as a result of the province’s largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure, which will enhance existing infrastructure and add more towers over the next two years, the Minister for Public Works and Build Nova Scotia announced on July 31.

The announcement took place in Greenfield, Queens County.

Kim Masland said that Nova Scotians need reliable cell service.

“It’s no longer a luxury; it’s a matter of safety and everyone deserves access,” she said. “This important investment will enhance coverage in rural and remote communities across our province.”

To find your community: https://cellularfornovascotiaprogram.ca/

Rogers has been selected following a request for proposals to upgrade infrastructure at 27 existing sites and connect them to the Rogers 5G network.Through an additional investment of $18.6 million in the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program, the province also plans to add 27 new provincially owned telecommunication towers in unserved areas.

These are in addition to four announced in October 2023.



Enhanced cellular infrastructure will help Nova Scotia keep pace with technology and population growth while improving safety in rural communities.



Quotes:

“Our government’s investment to build new towers across the province shows our commitment to improving cellular connectivity and communication for Nova Scotians, particularly in unserved rural areas.

“We are committed to improving our province’s trunk mobile radio network to help ensure our first responders and other users can communicate when they need it.”

— Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia

“Build Nova Scotia is pleased to deliver on this critical program for Nova Scotians. The investment in upgrading existing and building new cellular infrastructure shows the Government of Nova Scotia is taking action to keep pace with technology and population growth.

“Together, we are enhancing public safety and quality of life, boosting the digital economy, and providing improved cellular services for residents, businesses and visitors.”

— David Benoit, President and CEO, Build Nova Scotia



“As Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network provider, Rogers is always looking to expand to connect more Canadians when and where they want.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Nova Scotia and Build Nova Scotia on the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program to close gaps in wireless coverage and improve public safety across the province for residents, visitors and businesses.”

— Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers

“The improvements announced today are not only about better communication for safety and security, but also about investing in an essential tool for economic stability and growth.

By ensuring robust and reliable connectivity, we are empowering local businesses, attracting new investments and creating job opportunities.

This upgrade will foster economic development and support the prosperity of rural communities across Nova Scotia.”

— Angélique LeBlanc, CEO, Western Regional Enterprise Network



Quick Facts:

– the province announced an initial investment of $47.3 million to start the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program on October 26, 2023

– there are about20,000 unserved civic addresses and 1,010 kilometres of unserved primary roads in Nova Scotia

– the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program is expected to connect more than 62 per cent (12,000) of unserved civic addresses and 56 per cent (562 kilometres) of unserved primary roadways

– the first four towers will be in place next spring, with the remaining new and upgraded sites in place between next summer and the spring of 2027



Additional Resources:

More information on the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program and a list of tower locations: https://CellularForNovaScotiaProgram.ca