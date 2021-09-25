N.S. announces more supports for communities province-wide

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: The N.S. government announced Sept. 24 municipalities across the province will be receiving an additional $32 million to help pay for crucial services for Nova Scotians.



“Municipal services are among the most important in our day-to-day lives. Over the years it’s become more expensive, and municipalities and towns have told us they need more help from the province,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“We promised to double this payment to municipalities while we negotiate the memorandum of understanding, and we are keeping our promise.

“I will work with municipalities across the province to ensure all of our programs are meeting the needs of our communities and our residents.”

The Municipal Financial Capacity Grant is paid to municipalities and towns that need assistance to fund a standard level of services such as police, fire protection and transportation.

The Town Foundation Grant is provided as recognition of the particular challenges faced due to local road responsibilities and assessment bases. The extra funding will be given to municipalities this fall through these two programs.

Quotes:“One of the things we often hear from NSFM members is that in order to continue to offer quality services, they have to see an increase in access to revenue sources. We welcome the government’s commitment to discuss long-term solutions for sustainable municipal funding. In the meantime, doubling the Municipal Financial Capacity Grant will have a positive impact on those communities that currently have access to it.”– Emily Lutz, president, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM)