N.S. captures coveted Centennial Cup from 2023 Canada Games

CHARLOTTETOWN: Team Nova Scotia is taking home the coveted Centennial Cup across the Confederation Bridge.

The Centennial Cup is handed out to the provincial or territorial team that shows the greatest improvement from one Games (2019) to the next. It also exemplifies the pan-Canadian sport development objective of the Canada Games.

Nova Scotia did just that—they improved to a great result from four years ago, and as a result was awarded the cup.

Besides that, they also received the Jack Pelech Award. That is given to the provincial or territorial team whose athletes, coaches, managers, and mission staff best combine competitive performance, good sportsmanship and a spirit of fair play, cooperation, and friendship.

Lori Lancaster receives the Jack Pelech award from PEI Health Minister Ernie Hudson on behalf of Team N.S. (Healey photo)

N.S. Chef de Mission Lori Lancaster of Fall River had trouble finding words to express what the awards meant to her and the team.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Lancaster. “It really is exceptional.”

“It really is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of not only entire Team N.S., but our athletes and coaches and mission staff.

“This is a really proud moment.”

Lancaster said the Centennial Cup is the one all teams want to strive for and take home, and this year because of the hard work of the N.S. team it’s staying in the Maritimes.

“You strive for that improvement from games to games,” she said. “We’re extremely proud of our teams, coaches, and athletes.

“I’ll remember this for a very long time.”

The awards were presented to Lancaster by PEI Health Minister Ernie Hudson and MP Sean Casey.

Nova Scotia finished the 2023 Canada Games in fifth place with 24 medals (seven gold; seven silver; 10 bronze).