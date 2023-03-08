N.S Community Health Boards call for Wellness Fund applications

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: From the intergenerational floor curling program in Cape Breton, to free inclusive haircuts for students across Cumberland County, Wellness Funds supports community projects across the province that help Nova Scotians lead healthier lives.

If you know of a new and innovative non-profit initiative that would benefit from Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) financial assistance, now is the time to apply for Wellness Funds through your local Community Health Board (CHB).

The Wellness Fund typically awards anywhere from $250 to $3,000 for eligible projects, with other examples ranging from French language youth cooking and babysitters courses in Greenwood to drop in playgroup for 2SLGBTQ+ parents hosted in Cole Harbour, among many others. Applicants can request up to $5,000.

“Wellness Fund grants support non-profit, community-based projects which are the heart of our communities” shares Greg Nix, chair of the Wallace, Wentworth, Pugwash and Area Community Health Board.

“With our focus on the social determinants of health, the wellness funds provide needed resources and opportunities to fund non-profits within our community, fostering a “healthier community” added Rosella Born, chair of the Victoria County Community Health Board.

“With increased awareness through the applications submitted we are better informed to support the wellness of our communities.”

There are 37 CHBs across the province. You can apply to more than one CHB if your project occurs in more than one CHB area; however, a separate application is required.

It is possible that not all projects submitted will receive funds, as CHBs frequently receive more applications than available funds, but all eligible groups are encouraged to apply.

Applications and additional information are available on the CHB website at www.communityhealthboards.ns.ca/wellness-funds.

The deadline for applications is 5:00 pm on Monday, May 1, 2023.