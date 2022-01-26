HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is extending current province-wide public health restrictions until February 14 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

There have been 369 hospitalizations and 30 deaths since the start of the Omicron wave on December 8.

“We need these restrictions to continue a little longer while we continue to have high hospitalization numbers driven by the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia. “By continuing to limit activities in our communities, we’re helping limit the spread to protect our vulnerable populations, keep schools open and keep our healthcare system running.

“We’ll continue to monitor closely and recognizing the importance of activities like sports, arts and culture to mental and physical health, we will open those activities sooner if possible.”

Information on the restrictions is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/



Community Vaccination Clinics



By the end of January, over 400,000 people will have received a booster dose in Nova Scotia. Given this progress, community clinics across the province will close by the end of next week. These clinics were intended to be short-term and opened with a focus on administering booster doses to reduce the impact of the Omicron wave.



The clinics will close on the following dates:

— January 27 – Amherst, Antigonish and Halifax

— January 28 – Berwick, Digby, New Glasgow, Truro, Sydney and Yarmouth

— February 4 – Dartmouth.



There continue to be many vaccine appointments available across the province through the IWK Health Centre, pharmacies, family practices and collaborative care practices. Public health outreach teams will continue to provide drop-in community clinics around the province.

In the coming weeks, public health will also do more targeted community outreach to increase vaccine coverage in certain areas or groups that need additional support.Additional Resources:Nova Scotia coronavirus website: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/ COVID-19 testing and online booking: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/symptoms-and-testing/ Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or 1-833-784-4397 (toll-free)

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free)Anyone with a non-crisis mental health or addiction concern can call Community Mental Health and Addictions at 1-855-922-1122 (toll-free) weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free)