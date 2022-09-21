N.S. Power activating EOC ahead of Hurricane Fiona

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power will be activating its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Friday at 8 a.m.,

(September 23) ahead of the first Hurricane expected to impact Nova Scotia this season.

Customers are encouraged to monitor their local weather forecasts and be prepared themselves.

It’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit with flashlights handy, as well as a battery-powered radio and fresh water.

A full list of safety and storm preparedness tips is available at: www.nspower.ca/stormready

“We have been monitoring Hurricane Fiona for several days and have been taking steps to prepare,” said Sean

Borden, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead.

“Based on the recent weather forecasts, we are opening our

Emergency Operations Centre Friday at 8 a.m. to ensure proper plans and crews are in place to manage our storm

response.”

The EOC provides a central place to coordinate planning for outage restoration and response. It is staffed with

employees from across the company. NS Power is also coordinating closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

“We are taking every precaution and will be ready to respond to Hurricane Fiona as safely and efficiently as

possible,” said Borden.

Outage Information

Customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by

calling 1-877-428-6004.

For more info on restoration phases visit: http://nspower.ca/storm