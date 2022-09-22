Fourteen drivers nabbed for speeding in Fall River/Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: RCMP across N.S. charged 38 drivers with stunting in July and August, new stats sent out to media indicate.

Among those were four stunting incidents in the Upper Sackville and Lower Sackville areas.

Police say drivers were nabbed going as follows locally:

192 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Upper Sackville;

180 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Upper Sackville;

177 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Upper Sackville

167 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Lower Sackville;

ADVERTISEMENT:





The following drivers were caught travelling at speeds that caused significant concern:

184 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Oxford Junction;

176 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Ellershouse;

173 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Lequille;

167 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 102 in Brookfield;

153 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 340 in Gardner Mills





Meanwhile, during the two month span police also nabbed 14 drivers in the Fall River/Beaver Bank area for speeding on streets in each community.

In July, there were six drivers issued summary offence tickets for speeding.

In August, there were eight drivers given a summary offence ticket for speeding.

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager. Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.