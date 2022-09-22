Hallahan set to make Pro Stock debut at season finale Tirecraft 200

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A car racer from Elmsdale is set to make his long-awaited East Coast International Pro Stock Tour debut at the season-finale Tirecraft 200 on Saturday afternoon, as long as Hurricane Fiona doesn’t spoil those plans.

Tyler Hallahan will suit up and wheel the no. 43 out of the Harvey Racing stable in the final race of the year on the tour and at Scotia Speedworld.

Hallahan will be one of six local drivers who have registered their intentions to take the green flag from flagman Rob Bowness.

The others are no. 80 Colton Noble from Nine Mile River; the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored machine of Steve Lively of Shubenacadie; the no. 11 of Marty Prevost of Fall River; the no. 0 of Lantz’s Matt Vaughan; and the no. 49 of Harry Ross White of Noel Road.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Champion will receive a cheque for $10,000.00! Championship action gets underway 4 p.m. with Atlantic Tiltload heat races. Grandstand gates will open at 1:00pm.

Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) remains at the top of the championship points standings, where he has been all season, and only needs to take a pace lap to secure the title. If Slaunwhite can secure the championship it will be his second consecutive season as the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Champion.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour $50,000 points fund will be on the minds of many drivers entering Saturday’s finale. Although the championship may be out of reach, there is still lots of cash on the line for other competitors who will be looking to improve or secure their year-end standing.

The Tirecraft 200 will be broadcast on REV TV – Canada’s Motorsports destination, which is available in over 6 million households across Canada. The Tirecraft 200 is scheduled to premiere on REV TV in prime time on Sunday, October 2nd with the two-hour broadcast being re-aired at least six times.

The Cross Roads Cycle Maritime League of Legends and the East Coast Mini Stock Tour will take centre stage prior to the Tirecraft 200.

Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will have a video crew at Scotia Speedworld to provide full event coverage. You can watch the race LIVE or On-Demand by heading to www. TimsCorner.tv and getting your Event Pass.

Admission for Saturday’s Tirecraft 200 is $30.00 for adults; $10.00 for youth; pit admission is $35.00. Adult weekend passes are also available for $45.00 and $55.00 for the pits. Tickets are on sale online now and will also be available at the gates on race day.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – Tirecraft 200 (as of September 21)

#07 – Allison MacKinnon – Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

#0- Matt Vaughan – Bedford, NS

#2- Ashton Tucker – Lyttleton, NB

#11 – Marty Prevost – Fall River, NS

#25 –Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#30 – Stephen lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#41 – Mike Rodgers – Moncton, NB

#43 – Tyler Hallahan – Elmsdale, NS

#49 – Harry Ross White –Noel Road, NS

#51 –Tyler Smith – Brackley Beach, PE

#53 – Cole Butcher – Hantsport, NS

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#74 – Tony Leonard – Goodwood, NS

#77 – Jordan Veinotte – Porters Lake, NS

#80 – Colton Noble – Upper Nine Mile River, NS

#83 – Cory Hall – Jolicure, NB

#88– Russell Smith Jr – Lakeside, NS

#89 – Donald Chisholm – Antigonish, NS

#97 – John Flemming – Halifax, NS

#99 – Craig Slaunwhite – Terence Bay, NS

*Entry list subject to change without notice