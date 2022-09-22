RCMP charge 275 with impaired-related offences in July, August

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Five of the 275 drivers charged across the province with impaired-related offences during July and August occurred in the Beaver Bank and Fall River area.

For the months of July and August, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 275 drivers with impaired related offences.

141 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

10 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

31 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

93 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

According to RCMP, when asked for a breakdown for the Fall River and Besaver Bank area the data showed the following:

For the month of July in Beaver Bank and Fall River there was:

o Two drivers arrested for impaired driving over 80mg%;

o One driver arrested for impaired driving facing charges of refusal;

For the month of August in Beaver Bank and Fall River there was:

o Two drivers issued 7 day suspensions for impaired driving;

Impaired driving investigations can be complex, especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. This is why Nova Scotia RCMP officers receive a variety of training, and have several tools at their disposal.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). Nova Scotia RCMP also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving. There are range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely. Here are some signs of an impaired driver to watch for:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Once you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following: