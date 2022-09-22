Ellie Lancaster named Junior Female Athlete of the Month

FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has been named as one of the four Cleve’s Source for Sports Athletes of the Month by Sport Nova Scotia.

Ellie Lancaster, a Lockview High student, joined Jana Peachey (Senior Female), Dave Waters (Senior Male), and Keilen Bellis (Junior Male) as the recipients this month.

Lancaster earned her honour in the Junior Female category.

The 16-year-old Lancaster, one of two daughters to Scott and Lori, and sister to Grace a UPEI women’s basketball player, helped N.S. win bronze at the Canada Summer Games in women’s soccer.

As the goalkeeper, Ellie helped the team reach success with solid defense.

Lancaster recorded three shout-outs in four games, stopped two penalty kicks in a shoot-out with New Brunswick, and made big saves in the bronze medal game.

The other recipients earned their honours as follows:

Jana Peachey: 19-year-old rower from Lower Sackville.

Recent achievements: Jana won two medals at the Canada Games – a silver in the Women’s Pair with partner Claire Ellison and a bronze medal in the Women’s Double sculls event with partner Sophie Inkpen.

In July, she represented Canada at the World Rowing Under 23 Championships placing seventh in the Women’s 8 event.

Dave Waters: 54-year-old paracanoe athlete from Hubbard’s.

Recent achievements: In August, Dave captured a total of four medals at the 2022 Sprint National Championships. He won a gold medal in the VL3, gold in the Masters open Va’a, silver in the KL2 event, and bronze in the open Va’a event. Dave was instrumental in leading Maskwa to the overall national championship burgee in the paracanoe category.

Keilen Bellis: 17-year-old swimmer from Halifax.

Recent achievements: Kielen was Nova Scotia’s first medalist at the 2022 Summer Canada Games, winning two gold medals in the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Breaststroke. Keilen won the first medal for Swim Nova Scotia since the 2009 Canada Summer Games.