From a release

HALIFAX: A tentative deal has been struck between the Canadian Union of Public Employees and Nova Scotia’s regional centres for education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP), the province announced Friday evening Feb. 28.

“I’m so happy both sides came together to reach a fair agreement that supports our education support workers in the extremely important work they do,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“My sincere thanks go to everyone around the bargaining table who put in long hours to arrive at a deal anchored in our shared commitment to strengthening Nova Scotia’s education system.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

CUPE represents more than 4,400 school support workers, including teacher assistants, early childhood educators, inclusive education staff, custodians, tradespeople and bus drivers.

Details of the tentative agreement will be shared once CUPE members have ratified the agreement.

Quick Facts:

– all CUPE agreements with regional centres for education and CSAP expired on March 31, 2024

– in January, the Province agreed on behalf of the regions and CSAP to engage in a common table bargaining process to consider financial and other priority items