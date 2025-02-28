Fall River man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

FALL RIVER: A 33-year-old man from Fall River is being sought on a province-wide arrest warrant, RCMP said Friday in a release.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of the man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Aleksandr Chabinevitch, 33, from Fall River, is wanted. He is facing charges of Uttering Threats and Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon.

Chabinevitch is described as 5-foot-11, 165 pounds and has black hair.

At this time investigators believe he may be driving a grey 2005 Acura TL bearing Ontario licence plate CXDD060.

Police have made several attempts to locate Chabinevitch, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aleksandr Chabinevitch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 23-117965