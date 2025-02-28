HIAA discontinuing MACPASS Plus as parking payment option

HALIFAX STANFIELD: MACPASS Plus is being discontinued as a payment option for parking at Halifax Stanfield Airport as of March 3.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon Feb. 28 by the Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

HIAA issued the advisory of the change for all travellers and the general public that customers will no longer be able to access the airport parking facilities using MACPASS Plus.

Customers must take a ticket upon entering the parking facilities and use other payment options.

This change is being implemented in preparation for the removal of tolls from the Halifax Harbour bridges, starting April 1.

Customers who used MACPASS Plus to park in the airport facilities prior to March 3 will still be able to exit using MACPASS Plus and will be charged for parking as usual.

HIAA asks that users please take a moment to prepare for this change by familiarizing yourself with other payment options for airport parking.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding,” said the HIAA in a release.

For more information on parking at Halifax Stanfield, please visit their Parking webpage.