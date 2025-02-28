HALIFAX: A new temporary emergency shelter at St. Patrick’s church in Halifax opened February 28, with 25 beds for people experiencing homelessness.



The Brunswick Street shelter will offer a safe, warm space, providing critical support during extreme weather events and will stay open until at least August.



“We know that winter is an especially difficult time for those without stable housing,” said Scott Armstrong, Minister of Opportunities and Social Development.

“By opening this space, we are ensuring that more people have access to warmth, safety and essential support services.”



The shelter is for those who identify as male and will initially accommodate 25 people, with capacity to expand to 40.

It offers two meals each day, sleeping kits, washrooms and showers, laundry facilities and communal space designed for social interaction and engagement.

The province is investing about $1.1 million in the shelter, with Souls Harbour Rescue Mission providing staff, meals and wraparound services, including housing support and case management, harm reduction, mental health and addiction services, and income and financial services, as well as culturally specific supports and programs tailored for diverse populations.

The Shelter Nova Scotia co-ordinated outreach team will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the shelter, know how to access it, and facilitate relocation.



Nova Scotia’s extreme weather response protocol plays a crucial role in ensuring people’s safety during extreme weather events.

The Department co-ordinates with police, local emergency measures organizations, municipalities, service providers and other government departments to activate emergency shelter responses when severe weather is expected.

With this location, 80 new temporary shelter beds have been added across the province so far this winter, and efforts continue to increase shelter availability.This initiative is part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative, an agreement between the provincial and federal governments to support people living without homes.

Quotes:

“There are many reasons why someone may lose a safe place to live, and supporting Nova Scotians living without a proper roof over their head requires collaboration with every order of government.

“As we continue working and partnering to build more affordable homes across the country, we’ve committed $250 million through Budget 2024 to help provinces and municipalities better support those who are chronically unhoused or sleeping rough in our communities.

“Thank you to dedicated organizations like Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, who work tirelessly every day to support those most vulnerable.”

— Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, on behalf of Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Souls Harbour is pleased to continue our relationship with the Province and take on the role of service provider for the St. Pat’s shelter.

“We are committed to providing safe, dignified shelter options to those most vulnerable in our community and look forward to working alongside community partners to make that a reality.”

— Cherry Laxton, Chief Operating Officer, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission



Quick Facts:

– Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that provides supports to people experiencing homelessness

– the St. Pat’s site brings the total of temporary shelter beds in Halifax Regional Municipality to 139, with 174 temporary beds provincewide