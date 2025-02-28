HALIFAX: Effective Feb. 27, QEII’s Halifax Infirmary (HI) emergency department (ED) is implementing a new visitor pass system to enhance security and safety at the site.

This is a pilot program as part of the safety improvements underway in the emergency department.

What you need to know:

All visitors will be issued a wearable badge upon entry

Security will also log your time of arrival and departure from the department

The badge must be worn and visible at all times while inside the HI ED

Visitors who leave the emergency department, even briefly, will be required to undergo re-screening upon re-entry

Visitors who plan to leave the department for more than one hour should return their pass to any security officer stationed in the area

Nova Scotia Health appreciates your patience and cooperation when visiting the emergency department. Please be respectful when interacting with staff and security personnel working to create a safer environment for all.