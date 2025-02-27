SHUBENACADIE/MILLBROOK: A 40-year-old Truro man has been charged with a slew of offences, including attempted murder.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26, RCMP officers responded to a report of stabbings that occurred at a residence on Coach Rd. in Millbrook.

“RCMP officers learned that a man stabbed and robbed a man and then stabbed a woman before fleeing the scene in the male victim’s SUV,” said an RCMP official in a release.

The three people are known to one another.

The 64-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, both of Truro, suffered serious injuries. They were transported to hospital by EHS.

A short time later, RCMP officers received information that the man involved had robbed a nearby gas station and continued to flee.

Nearby officers quickly located the vehicle, a Kia Sportage, travelling south at Exit 10 on Hwy. 102 near Shubenacadie where it crashed into the ditch.

At the scene, the 40-year-old Truro man was safely arrested.

The man was in possession of two knives at the time he was arrested.

Harry Arthur Cope has been charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder (two counts)

Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

Uttering Threats (two counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

Robbery (two counts)

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order (four counts)

Cope was held in custody and was to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

The investigation, led by Millbrook RCMP with assistance from Colchester County District RCMP, is ongoing.

File# 2025-255350