N.S. makes it easier to identify locally produced products

HALIFAX: It will be easier for Nova Scotians to identify – and buy – even more local products with new provincial support for businesses to label products Nova Scotia Loyal.



Through the Nova Scotia Loyal Producer Labelling Pilot Program, businesses can apply for a 70 per cent rebate on eligible expenses for adding the Nova Scotia Loyal logo on their products.



“Now, more than ever, it is important to support those who make and sell Nova Scotia products,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development.

“There is a movement growing in this province to support our local businesses, and this new labelling rebate is going to make it even easier to find Nova Scotia products on store shelves and online.”



Eligible labelling expenses include graphic design work and printing and production of new packaging, dies and labels. The maximum rebate is $3,000 per business.

Other Nova Scotia Loyal initiatives include:

– providing information to every Nova Scotia household on where they can find and buy Nova Scotia products

– an expanded website that includes a searchable database of Nova Scotia farmers, growers, crafters, builders, manufacturers and producers

– Nova Scotia Loyal signs at all Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) stores

– signs and merchandising support for large and independent retailers across Nova Scotia

– consumer loyalty reward programs through Scene+ at Sobeys and Air Miles at the NSLC on more than 2,000 local products

– 10 per cent instant cash incentives for online farmers’ markets

– Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia school vouchers.

More information on Nova Scotia Loyal, including registering a business, is available at: https://nsloyal.ca

(Province of N.S. photo)

Quotes:

“Working with NS Loyal’s cost-shared labelling program would help a new Nova Scotia social enterprise business, Summer Street Farm, create professional packaging while keeping our startup costs manageable.

By sharing label design and printing costs, we could build a strong brand presence that showcases our local Nova Scotia products.”

— Cathy Munro, Farm Operations Manager, Summer Street Farm

Quick Facts:

– more than 270 businesses have registered for the Nova Scotia Loyal program, with numbers increasing daily

– the budget for the Nova Scotia Loyal Producer Labelling Pilot Program is $300,000