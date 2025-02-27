Recruiting starts for Nova Scotia’s first internal travel nurse program

HALIFAX: Registered nurses can now apply to participate in the province’s first internal travel nurse program.

The pilot program will create a Nova Scotia Health travel nurse team to be deployed to emergency departments.



“We committed to establishing an internal travel nurse team so we can limit the hiring of nurses from external companies,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“This program is the first of its kind in the Maritimes and is intended to help retain and provide a different opportunity to those already working in our system and bring those currently working for external travel nurse agencies into our public healthcare system.”

The new program will hire 20 to 30 full-time registered nurses and offer internal and external candidates an opportunity to grow their skills and experience, travel and work in different areas.Expected to launch by the end of March, it is a joint effort of the Province, Nova Scotia Health and the Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions.“We’re very excited to be accepting applications for this pilot program.

“This is the result of a tremendous amount of work in close partnership with the council of unions, which will ultimately provide safer, more timely access to care for Nova Scotians and help Nova Scotia Health continue to attract and keep registered nurses.”

— Annette Elliott Rose, Chief Nurse Executive and Vice-President, Clinical Performance and Professional Practice, Nova Scotia Health

