N.S. Walk Day event being held in Fall River on May 11

FALL RIVER: Are you ready to get your walk, roll, or stroll on? Then the perfect event for you is happening nextw eek.

On May 11, as part of Nova Scotia Walk Day, N.S. Walks is hosting province-wide events.

One such N.S. Walks event is happening in Fall River thanks to its hosts/organizers Deborah Peddle-Hann from Journey to Wellness and her nine-year-old son Nathan.

Peddle-Hann and Nathan invite residents in the surrounding communities to join them at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre. The Laker News Pat Healey who will also be taking part, in the walk on May 11.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Fall River walk will start at the Snow Centre at 6:30 p.m.

The route is as follows: Cross Fall River Rd at the Crosswalk, turn left at Lockview and walk up past the schools on the sidewalk.

Cross Lockview Rd at a small parking lot (this is the only area where they will be no cross walk but we’ll make sure someone is out with a flag).

We will cross the river to Fletcher’s Lake Drive and Hwy 2 where we will cross at the crosswalk lights.

We’ll then head back down to Sobeys on the sidewalk, cross again at the lights and then head back to the Gordon Snow.The total walk is 3.8kms and we are estimating 45-60 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fall River walk has a Facebook page. It can be found at: https://facebook.com/events/s/nova-scotia-walk-day-fall-rive/776028429940612/

Nova Scotia Walk Day is being held in the community to celebrate walking and how it connects us.

Check out www.hikenovascotia.ca/ns-walks-nova-scotia-walk-day/ for more information and prizes.

NS Walks is a program of Hike Nova Scotia, supported by the province and the New Horizons Seniors Program from the federal Seniors in Canada program.