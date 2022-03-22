NDP focused on cost of living and health care as legislature returns

HALIFAX: At a press conference March 22, NDP Leader Gary Burrill outlined the problems people in Nova Scotia are facing with the rising cost of living and the NDP’s plan to raise these issues at Province House.

“The Legislature opens this week in a situation where every home in Nova Scotia is under increasing pressure from the rapid recent rise in the cost of living,” said Burrill. “Gas, food, housing, power – all are going up at a combined rate greater than any time in the last 30 years.

“In the Spring session, the NDP will be squarely addressing the escalating cost of living in Nova Scotia.”

Nova Scotia Power’s proposed ten per cent rate hike over two years will be a major topic of discussion during this legislative sitting. The NDP will propose a plan to help make power bills more affordable, restrict Nova Scotia Power’s profits, and address the climate emergency.

The first step will be new legislation, to be introduced this Thursday, to require the Utility and Review Board to address equity and sustainability when setting power rates.

“Nova Scotia Power is a publicly regulated utility, but many people feel as though that regulation has not been in the full public interest. Power bills are rising, and so is corporate and shareholder profit. Meanwhile, sustainability and equity aren’t even a part of the regulatory framework. The NDP is proposing changes to make the UARB process work better for people,” said Claudia Chender, NDP Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson.

Along with issues around the rising cost of living, people in Nova Scotia are still waiting to hear from this government about their plan to fix health care. More than 27,000 people are currently waiting for surgery, a record number.

“Tim Houston has made a lot of promises about health care in the last seven months, including releasing a full plan on how to fix it by March 31, just ten days from now. He also promised to spend more than $400 million to improve health care in the upcoming budget,” said Susan Leblanc, NDP Health and Wellness spokesperson.

“The NDP Caucus will be using our time in the legislature to make sure the government delivers on its commitments.”

This legislative session will be Burrill’s last as Leader of the Nova Scotia NDP.

He will step down when a new Leader is chosen on June 25.

Burrill will continue as the MLA for Halifax Chebucto.