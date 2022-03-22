HALIFAX: Research Nova Scotia is announcing research support for students and researchers fleeing Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Emergency Research Support Program will provide funding to undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and researchers who are accepted by a Nova Scotian institution to continue their research work.
Post-secondary research institutions and research-focused organizations are eligible hosts for the grants, which are intended to offset some of the costs of outfitting offices and labs, renting out or sharing equipment, and integrating visiting Ukrainians into a Nova Scotian education system.
Post-secondary institutions who have accepted displaced Ukrainian students can apply for funding to support the students’ research and help connect incoming students to supervisors.
Individuals may also apply, so long as they have a host institution at the point of funding. Research Nova Scotia will work with research organizations and institutions to identify and provide funding for incoming research professionals.
“We’re privileged to be able to offer support for displaced Ukrainians to reduce as much as possible the impacts on their careers while they rebuild their lives,” says Stefan Leslie, Chief Executive Officer of Research Nova Scotia.
“Supporting highly qualified personnel as they continue their studies and research will strengthen Nova Scotia’s research capacity.”
Research Nova Scotia invites participation from Nova Scotia’s postsecondary institutions, research-focused organizations, and health research institutes, as well as partners interested in participating in the program.
Quick facts:
- Research Nova Scotia was established in 2018 through provincial legislation (Research Nova Scotia Corporation Act) as an independent entity governed by a 12-member board of directors
- The board includes representatives from Nova Scotia post-secondary institutions, government (provincial and federal), and the private sector
- Research Nova Scotia co-ordinates provincial research investments, attracts research funds from partners and federal funders, and supports Nova Scotia researchers who are developing new technologies and solving real-world problems
- Research Nova Scotia’s mission-oriented strategy focuses on four key areas: sustainable bioeconomy, climate change adaptation and resilience, healthy people and healthcare systems, and improved quality of life for Nova Scotians
- As part of the Government of Canada’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is opening a new immigration stream for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada temporarily or permanently.
- Nova Scotia is gearing up to welcome Ukrainian refugees and immigrants.
- More than 9,000 people of Ukrainian heritage live in Nova Scotia, and nearly 13,000 international students were enrolled in Nova Scotian postsecondary institutions in 2020.