HALIFAX: Research Nova Scotia is announcing research support for students and researchers fleeing Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Emergency Research Support Program will provide funding to undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and researchers who are accepted by a Nova Scotian institution to continue their research work.

Post-secondary research institutions and research-focused organizations are eligible hosts for the grants, which are intended to offset some of the costs of outfitting offices and labs, renting out or sharing equipment, and integrating visiting Ukrainians into a Nova Scotian education system.

Post-secondary institutions who have accepted displaced Ukrainian students can apply for funding to support the students’ research and help connect incoming students to supervisors.

Individuals may also apply, so long as they have a host institution at the point of funding. Research Nova Scotia will work with research organizations and institutions to identify and provide funding for incoming research professionals.

“We’re privileged to be able to offer support for displaced Ukrainians to reduce as much as possible the impacts on their careers while they rebuild their lives,” says Stefan Leslie, Chief Executive Officer of Research Nova Scotia.

“Supporting highly qualified personnel as they continue their studies and research will strengthen Nova Scotia’s research capacity.”

Research Nova Scotia invites participation from Nova Scotia’s postsecondary institutions, research-focused organizations, and health research institutes, as well as partners interested in participating in the program.

