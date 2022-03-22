LANTZ: The East Hants U-11 Black Penguins have returned from the Jack Frost hockey tournament with some pretty big hardware.

East Hants defeated the South Shore Lumberjacks in the final of the Jack Frost championship 8-1 to earn the gold medal victory.

Rylan Cooper led the attack with two goals, while Caleb Stone, Jackson Oldenhof each had a goal and an assist.

Four other Penguins had single tallies for the winners.

Jobi Bowden-Smith had a single helper for the Penguins.

Elias Young was stalwart between the pipes surrendering just the one goal in the championship victory.