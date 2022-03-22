Meagher scores game winner in fourth overtime; Pens clinch series

LANTZ: It took seven periods, but the East Hants Junior Penguins have punched their ticket to the third round in the NSJHL playoffs.

After being tied 2-2 through 60 minutes, it took 43 minutes of extra time (four periods of play) for the Pens to edge the Sackville Blazers 3-2 and eliminate them in four games at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Devin Meagher had the game winning goal on East Hants’ 82nd shot of the contest.

In regulation, Bruen Fisher had a goal and an assist.

Brody Fraser had the other tally for East Hants.

Assists went to Morgan Lake; Logan Colter; A.J. Guildford; and Evan McHenry.

Grant Sanford turned away 63 of 65 pucks he faced in 103.70 minutes of action. Bryson Uberoi stopped 79 of 82 in the Sackville net.