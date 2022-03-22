Province invests in upgrades to Springfield Lake Recreation Centre

SPRINGFIELD LAKE: Healthy living and recreation is set to become more accessible in Sackville thanks to an investment by the Houston Government, Sackvile-Uniacke MLA Brad Johns said March 22.

Springfield Lake Recreation Centre will receive $635,000 to upgrade its baseball field.

The funding will also go towards improving accessibility within the facility and meeting community needs for recreation.

“I’m very grateful that our local Centre is receiving this funding,” said Johns. “Recreation facilities are for the whole community, and improving accessibility is necessary for everyone to benefit.”

This local investment is part of a $10.1 million investment from the province into promoting more inclusive and accessible programming within sport and recreation organizations.