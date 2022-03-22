N.S. fire departments, SAR’s receive $3.5 million from province

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston announced March 22 that his government is investing $3.5 million to help volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue organizations and First Nations fire departments recover from fundraising losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 340 organizations will each receive a one-time grant of $10,000.

“The pandemic has had a big impact on municipalities and volunteer fire departments,” said Premier Houston. “Firefighters and ground search and rescue crews are great at raising money in their community, but their efforts were held back by COVID.

“We hope this will help make up for some fundraising losses.”

Each organization can determine how to use the grant to best meet the needs of the department, its volunteers or the needs of the wider community. This could include directing the funds toward new equipment or operations, smoke alarm campaigns or an honorarium for volunteer firefighters to assist with increased costs.Quotes:“Our volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue crews, and First Nations fire departments are the first to respond when their communities and residents need help. This is our opportunity to recognize their important contributions and provide some relief from the impacts of COVID-19.”– John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

“Over the last two years, lockdowns and social distancing mandates have had a severe impact on our department’s ability to fundraise. Our garden party alone usually raises over $12,000 a year.

“Additionally, membership was affected, both in maintaining and recruiting, due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges, our department went above and beyond to maintain a high level of quality emergency service and this funding will allow us to continue to provide this level of service to our community.”

– Jared Swinemar, Chief, Western Shore and District Volunteer Fire Department



Quick Facts:

— organizations will not have to apply for the grant

— funds will go directly to the organizations